Water leak prompts shutdown of Oklahoma City shopping mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City mall was shut down Tuesday after a water leak flooded parts of the shopping center's lower level.

The water leak happened Tuesday at Penn Square Mall. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says about 3 to 5 inches of water was on the ground in a Macy's department store.

Crews searched the mall to find the source of the leak, and the department says the water was shut off at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The mall was shut down so crews could clean up the mess.

Oklahoma City television station KFOR reports (http://bit.ly/2tJceDR ) that many shoppers posted photos online that showed water throughout much of the mall's lower level.

