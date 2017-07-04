Water leak prompts shutdown of Oklahoma City shopping mall

North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a shootout at a fireworks stand on the Fourth of July.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a shootout at a fireworks stand on the Fourth of July.
Lawton police are investigating a crash involving a private trash truck and a pedestrian.
Lawton police are investigating a crash involving a private trash truck and a pedestrian.