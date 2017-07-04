Comanche celebrates annual fourth of July celebration

COMANCHE,OK (KSWO)- It was food, games, and fun at the City of Comanche's annual fourth of July celebration. Every year dozens of people gather on Main Street to enjoy the festivities.

Miss Comanche 2017 Cynthia Alvarez kicked off the fourth of July Celebration singing the National Anthem. Alvarez said the holiday means a lot to her.



"A time for all Americans can come together and celebrate the wonderful day. A lot of people have done so much for us to have this freedom and we can all just come together and celebrate it," said Alvarez.



"My first instinct is to say fireworks but also its a lot to to get....a lot of my family has served and it means a to me for that too just being able to thank not only thank them but everyone that has served," said Christian.

City Manager Chuck Ralls said they've held the celebration for as long as he can remember, but it's just the second year they've offered the food festival.



"Its a great family organization and events, the chamber does a great job we got a lot of good sponsors that help put this on and we will have a good time," said Ralls.



Ralls said non-profit organizations provide all the food, for free, but all donations collected are put right back in the community.

"All the donations that are received here go back to cheerleader, basketball, FFA it all stays within the school and student lead organizations," said Ralls.

And the food festival is a big draw for Comanche resident Destiny Christian who has a traditional independence day favorite.

"Its fourth of July you got to have BBQ on the fourth of July," said Christian.

The celebration also included face painting, bounce houses, games, and a photo booth, along with a few vendors selling homemade bars of soap, fidget spinners, and souvenirs.

The food portion of the event ended at 6 p.m. It was followed by the Comanche Chisholm Trail Bull Riding bash. The bull bash was from 7:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at Clyde Burke Arena. There was a fireworks show at 9:15 at the Field of Dreams.

