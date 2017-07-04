Hundreds attend fourth of July celebration in Marlow

MARLOW,OK (KSWO)- In Marlow people went out to Red Bud Park to celebrate the cities annual fourth of July event.

The day started with a parade this morning at Marlow High School at 9:15 a.m.After that, the celebration made its way to Red Bud Park.

From zip-lining, pony rides, face painting, and lots of food, there was something for everyone.

The Marlow Gunfighters had a special performance plus music from local artists. Marlow's Mayor Brad Boles said the 4th of July is one of the town's biggest events.

"The Marlow Fourth of July every since I was a little kid I looked forward to the Marlow Fourth of July, the parade in the morning, the festivities at the park, the concert at night, the fireworks at 10 o,clock. Its just a great atmosphere, a great experience and I welcome everyone to Southwest Oklahoma to come out and enjoy this," said Boles.



The fireworks show started at 10 p.m.

