Hundreds attend fourth of July celebration in Marlow

North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
In Marlow people went out to Red Bud Park to celebrate the cities annual fourth of July event.
In Marlow people went out to Red Bud Park to celebrate the cities annual fourth of July event.
It was food, games, and fun at the City of Comanche's annual fourth of July celebration. Every year dozens of people gather on Main Street to enjoy the festivities.
It was food, games, and fun at the City of Comanche's annual fourth of July celebration. Every year dozens of people gather on Main Street to enjoy the festivities.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.