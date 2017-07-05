Fire rips through Comanche County home

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A northern Comanche County home is a total loss after fire ripped through it.

The call came in around 11:45 Tuesday night from people living at the home on Kiowa Road on the west side of Lake Ellsworth.

Comanche County Emergency Management says the people were able to get out before flames engulfed the home and also a car outside.

Firefighters from about five volunteer departments worked all night putting out the blaze.

