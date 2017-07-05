Fire rips through Comanche County home

The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.
A special counsel probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. elections could also renew focus on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy is dead after an ATV crash.
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.
A northern Comanche County home is a total loss after fire ripped through it.
