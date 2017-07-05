11-year-old dead after Antlers ATV crash

ANTLERS, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy is dead after an ATV crash.

It happened Tuesday night near Antlers in the southeastern part of the state.

Troopers say the boy and two passengers, another 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, were driving on a country road when the ATV went off the road and rolled.

It pinned the 11-year-old driver and he later died at a hospital from head injuries.

OHP says none of the boys were wearing helmets.

