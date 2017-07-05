Holtzclaw's attorneys say DNA evidence was flawed

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Convicted rapist and former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw is speaking out as he is trying to appeal his 263-year prison sentence. This comes as closed hearings on his appeal are raising questions about the case.

Holtzclaw says his attorneys are trying to argue that the DNA evidence used in his trial was flawed.

"I thought they, ya know, they were setting me up, I thought someone was tampering with evidence... and I was like, are you serious? I didn't do anything sexual in nature with any of these women, so where is this evidence coming from?" said Daniel Holtzclaw.

Holtzclaw says a small DNA sample found on the youngest of his victims that linked him to the crime was a secondary transfer.

At the same time, a group of forensic scientists requested the appellate court to hear concerns of possible misuse of DNA evidence in the case, arguing that analysts reached a quote, "flawed conclusion" leading to Holtzclaw's conviction.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.