Holtzclaw's attorneys say DNA evidence was flawed

An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.
A man was arrested following a traffic stop for speeding at SW 11th Street and Tennessee Avenue on the 4th of July. Just after 2:00 a.m., the driver, James Baker, was placed under arrest for the warrant out of Comanche County for Failure to Pay on a Possession of CDS charge. While officers were inventorying the vehicle for impound, a marijuana blunt was found in the center console. Baker was transported to city jail.
In Tulsa, a young man is dead and another is believed to be wounded after trying to steal $600 worth of fireworks. Two suspects, a 15-year-old and an older man, tossed the fireworks into the bed of a pickup and tried to drive away from the stand. According to Tulsa county deputies, that's when the owner of the stand's son jumped into the bed of the truck and there was an exchange of gunfire.
With more miles of shoreline than the Gulf and Atlantic coasts combined, Oklahoma is a lake lover’s paradise. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma, find out how you can enjoy some of those bodies of water without needing an expensive boat. At Oklahoma Kayak, you’ll learn safety techniques and how to get going on the water.
Saturday, July 8th is the 6th Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 SW Sheridan Rd. This yearly event, hosted by the Southwest Oklahoma Growers Association, offers something for everyone. The festivities will run between 8:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.—normal operating hours for the Lawton Farmers Market. “It’s a short festival, full of fun activities, held during our regular market hours, specifically to ...
