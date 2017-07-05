Employees injured in explosion at Honeywell Aerospace plant

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Two employees are recovering after an explosion at the Honeywell Aerospace plant in Tulsa. Investigators say a paint booth in the building exploded, leaving a 30 by 60-foot hole in the roof.

Authorities say the fire was put out in about 20 minutes. Crews believe the blast was an accident, but the cause is still under investigation.

The two employees are expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.