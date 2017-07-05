Teen killed in firework stand robbery identified

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- In Tulsa, a young man is dead and another is believed to be wounded after trying to steal $600 worth of fireworks.

Two suspects, a 15-year-old and an older man, tossed the fireworks into the bed of a pickup and tried to drive away from the stand. According to Tulsa County deputies, that's when the owner of the stand's son jumped into the bed of the truck and there was an exchange of gunfire.

"Shots were fired at him as he was going towards the pickup truck and as he was in the pickup truck... Given that the person was no longer a threat, we always... We would have preferred that owner let law enforcement handle it and that's what we always would have preferred people do," said Deputy Justin Green with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

About a mile and a half away, the truck pulled over and that's where the 15-year-old suspect was found dead. He has been identified as Jake Ulrich. Witnesses say the other suspect helped two men load the fireworks into a red car and they drove away. Deputies have since identified the owner of that car. The other suspect is still on the run and described as a "young, white male."

The owner of the stand and his son have been questioned by detectives and released.

