The 6th Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival will be Jul

The 6th Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival will be July 8th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) —Saturday, July 8th is the 6th Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 SW Sheridan Rd. This yearly event, hosted by the Southwest Oklahoma Growers Association, offers something for everyone. The festivities will run between 8:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.—normal operating hours for the Lawton Farmers Market.

“It’s a short festival, full of fun activities, held during our regular market hours, specifically to celebrate tomatoes at the height of tomato growing season,” explained Dr. Ed Legako, SWOGA board president. “The farmers have had a really good crop this year so there will be tomatoes in abundance. There will also be watermelons, cantaloupe, as well as all of your favorite summer fruits and vegetables.”

The Tomato Festival will feature area crafters, artisans, vendors, face painting, and food trucks.

Ashley Lazzerini, RDN, LDN, Community Wellness Dietician with the Comanche County Health Department, will share healthy cooking demonstrations and recipes for making a tomato salsa and a fruit salsa.

The Cowboy Opry from Comanche will also perform live!

Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma will host the Great Tomato Catch-Up Race, a ½ mile fun run. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Expo Center awning, and the fun run starts at 8:30 a.m. The event is free and open to all ages. Children receive a medal upon completion and all participants will receive a commemorative race bib.

There will be a Tomato Contest and a Salsa Showdown. To enter a salsa or tomato bring them to the Prairie Building by 9:00 a.m. Categories for the Tomato Contest are Best Tasting, Ugliest, and Prettiest. There are cash prizes for each category. The Harland Penick Best in Show award requires 3 home grown tomatoes for judging. For the Salsa Showdown, the categories are age 17 and under, and age 18 and over. Competitors must bring at least 12 ounces of salsa for tasting and all entries are due at the Prairie Building by 9:00 a.m. The prizes for the Salsa Showdown are $50 for First Place, $30 for Second Place, and $20 for Third Place.

 “The Tomato Festival is a fun way to involve the community in an event that promotes healthy eating and living,” said Legako. “People need to come out, bring their families, celebrate summers iconic fruit, and taste what our market has to offer right here in southwest Oklahoma.”

For more information on the Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival, visit their Facebook page or email them at lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.

Information provided by the Lawton Farmers Market. 

