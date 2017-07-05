Discover Oklahoma: Oklahoma Kayak

JENKS, OK- With more miles of shoreline than the Gulf and Atlantic coasts combined, Oklahoma is a lake lover’s paradise. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma, find out how you can enjoy some of those bodies of water without needing an expensive boat.

At Oklahoma Kayak, you’ll learn safety techniques and how to get going on the water.

“Press that foot, press that foot. Makes me more efficient, the whole boat moves forward through the water.”

Along with different ways to use your paddle.

“So, we call this a sweep stroke. Sweep! Use that core! Sweep! Sweep!”

This is one of many different classes you can take with the instructors at the Jenks location. The store is right across the street from their classroom.

“They can take anything from a basics class, to learn the basics of kayaking or paddle boarding. We offer a bunch of safety classes. If they wanna learn how to maybe get back into kayaking, even in deep water, if they want to learn some swift water rescue items or other topics like white water kayaking we offer a range of it.”

“I’m told, with kayaking pretty much anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter your weight, age or size.”

“Our oldest paddler was 106 years old, we certainly see every demographic come out to join it. Not just folks that are particularly athletic. We get everybody and anybody joining us on the water.”

You can see the rest of that story, plus visit Fort Sill’s premier recreation destination; meet a Native American artist who draws upon her past for her powerful works of art; and a restaurant that truly represents Oklahoma….all that and more on Discover Oklahoma Saturday at 6:30!

Information provided by Discover Oklahoma.