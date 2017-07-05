Discover Oklahoma: Oklahoma Kayak - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Discover Oklahoma: Oklahoma Kayak

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

JENKS, OK- With more miles of shoreline than the Gulf and Atlantic coasts combined, Oklahoma is a lake lover’s paradise. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma, find out how you can enjoy some of those bodies of water without needing an expensive boat.

At Oklahoma Kayak, you’ll learn safety techniques and how to get going on the water.

“Press that foot, press that foot. Makes me more efficient, the whole boat moves forward through the water.”   

Along with different ways to use your paddle. 

“So, we call this a sweep stroke. Sweep! Use that core! Sweep! Sweep!”

This is one of many different classes you can take with the instructors at the Jenks location. The store is right across the street from their classroom. 

“They can take anything from a basics class, to learn the basics of kayaking or paddle boarding. We offer a bunch of safety classes. If they wanna learn how to maybe get back into kayaking, even in deep water, if they want to learn some swift water rescue items or other topics like white water kayaking we offer a range of it.”

“I’m told, with kayaking pretty much anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter your weight, age or size.”

“Our oldest paddler was 106 years old, we certainly see every demographic come out to join it. Not just folks that are particularly athletic. We get everybody and anybody joining us on the water.”

You can see the rest of that story, plus visit Fort Sill’s premier recreation destination; meet a Native American artist who draws upon her past for her powerful works of art; and a restaurant that truly represents Oklahoma….all that and more on Discover Oklahoma Saturday at 6:30!

Information provided by Discover Oklahoma.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Eglin AFB officials: Explosion, smoke caused 'no significant injuries'

    Eglin AFB officials: Explosion, smoke caused 'no significant injuries'

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:55:19 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:47:07 GMT

    An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

    An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.

  • Lawton man arrested for trafficking meth on Independence Day

    Lawton man arrested for trafficking meth on Independence Day

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:14:09 GMT

    A man was arrested following a traffic stop for speeding at SW 11th Street and Tennessee Avenue on the 4th of July. Just after 2:00 a.m., the driver, James Baker, was placed under arrest for the warrant out of Comanche County for Failure to Pay on a Possession of CDS charge. While officers were inventorying the vehicle for impound, a marijuana blunt was found in the center console. Baker was transported to city jail.

    A man was arrested following a traffic stop for speeding at SW 11th Street and Tennessee Avenue on the 4th of July. Just after 2:00 a.m., the driver, James Baker, was placed under arrest for the warrant out of Comanche County for Failure to Pay on a Possession of CDS charge. While officers were inventorying the vehicle for impound, a marijuana blunt was found in the center console. Baker was transported to city jail.

  • Teen killed in firework stand robbery identified

    Teen killed in firework stand robbery identified

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-07-05 16:47:06 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    In Tulsa, a young man is dead and another is believed to be wounded after trying to steal $600 worth of fireworks.  Two suspects, a 15-year-old and an older man, tossed the fireworks into the bed of a pickup and tried to drive away from the stand.  According to Tulsa county deputies, that's when the owner of the stand's son jumped into the bed of the truck and there was an exchange of gunfire.

    In Tulsa, a young man is dead and another is believed to be wounded after trying to steal $600 worth of fireworks.  Two suspects, a 15-year-old and an older man, tossed the fireworks into the bed of a pickup and tried to drive away from the stand.  According to Tulsa county deputies, that's when the owner of the stand's son jumped into the bed of the truck and there was an exchange of gunfire.

    •   
Powered by Frankly