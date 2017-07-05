Lawton man arrested for trafficking meth on Independence Day - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man arrested for trafficking meth on Independence Day

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man was arrested following a traffic stop for speeding at SW 11th Street and Tennessee Avenue on the 4th of July.

Just after 2:00 a.m., the driver, James Baker, was placed under arrest for the warrant out of Comanche County for Failure to Pay on a Possession of CDS charge. While officers were inventorying the vehicle for impound, a marijuana blunt was found in the center console.

Baker was transported to city jail. At the booking area, Baker removed two clear plastic baggies with several individually wrapped baggies from inside from his pants. In total, the baggies contained 41 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, 14 Hydrocodone pills, 9 Morphine 60 pills, 17 Morphine 30 pills, 22 full Xanax bars, and 16 broken Xanax bars.

Baker is facing charges for Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II, and Possession of Schedule IV.

