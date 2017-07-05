OK wind farms impact military flight training - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK wind farms impact military flight training

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- According to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, wind farms are causing some problems for military flight training in Oklahoma.

Last session, lawmakers put a bill on hold that requires wind farms to obtain permits before construction. Since then, studies on the impact turbines have on training have been requested by lawmakers.

The Aeronautics Commission says there isn't enough clearance for the Vance Air Force Base and Altus Air Force Base. The Commission says some wind farms are located near the base and stand about 495 feet tall while the routes begin at 500 feet.

