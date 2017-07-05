'Jesus loves strippers' sign draws ire for code violation, not text

The family of a volunteer firefighter are without a home, following a late night fire and officials say lightning may be to blame.
People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage.
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.
A special treat today for children in Lawton Public Library's Summer Reading Program! Handlers with the Oklahoma City Zoo came down and brought with them a scorpion, a tortoise, and a tenrec. Keeping in line with the theme "Build A Better World,” the handler taught the kids about animal habitats and how they build their homes. Each year, the public library has their summer reading program and the animal programs are always a hit.
Gene Conley, one of the only players in history to win championships in two major professional sports, has died. He was 86.
