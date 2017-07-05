Purcell police need help identifying truck involved in a hit-and-run that claimed a child’s life

PURCELL, OK (KSWO)- The Purcell Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run suspect.

A 13-year-old child was hit by a vehicle than then sped away around 9:45 p.m. on July 3rd. Rafael Garcia-Andrade, 13, was walking back from buying fireworks around 9:00 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck that hopped the curb. Officials confirmed Wednesday morning that the child has died.

Police released a surveillance photo of the vehicle accused of hitting the child. It is believed to be a 2004-2007 Chevrolet 3/4 ton, four-door pickup truck, pewter in color with a chrome/silver-colored toolbox in bed. The pickup was pulling a black gooseneck flatbed trailer loaded with a green John Deere tractor with a front bucket attached.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Purcell Police Department at (405)-527-4600.