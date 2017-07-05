Republican Tulsa lawmaker to seek Oklahoma insurance post - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Republican Tulsa lawmaker to seek Oklahoma insurance post

State Rep. Glen Mulready State Rep. Glen Mulready

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican state legislator from Tulsa has filed candidacy paperwork indicating he plans to run for Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner in 2018.

State Rep. Glen Mulready filed a Statement of Organization form over the weekend with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

A longtime insurance professional, the 56-year-old Mulready is in his fourth term as a state lawmaker and currently serves as majority floor leader in the House.

Republican Insurance Commissioner John Doak is term-limited and can't run again in 2018.

Mulready is the first candidate to file paperwork to run for the post.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Clean-up begins for couple after house fire

    Clean-up begins for couple after house fire

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-07-05 20:44:02 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    The family of a volunteer firefighter are without a home, following a late night fire and officials say lightning may be to blame.

    The family of a volunteer firefighter are without a home, following a late night fire and officials say lightning may be to blame.

  • Lifesaving, insect-sting treatment in short supply

    Lifesaving, insect-sting treatment in short supply

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-07-05 20:39:30 GMT

    People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage. 

    People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage. 

  • Trump chastises China as US weighs North Korea response

    Trump chastises China as US weighs North Korea response

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-07-05 07:46:15 GMT
    Wednesday, July 5 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-07-05 20:36:08 GMT

    The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.

    The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.

    •   
Powered by Frankly