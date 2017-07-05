OKC Zoo visits Lawton Public Library for their Summer Reading Program

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A special treat today for children in Lawton Public Library's Summer Reading Program!

Handlers with the Oklahoma City Zoo came down and brought with them a scorpion, a tortoise, and a tenrec. Keeping in line with the theme "Build A Better World,” the handler taught the kids about animal habitats and how they build their homes.

Each year, the public library has their summer reading program and the animal programs are always a hit.

“The animals are one of the favorites, but they love the programs. It keeps them engaged and learning throughout the summer while they're not in school. It's an exciting way to learn,” said Tanya Organ, the Youth Services Librarian.



If you'd like to get your children involved in the Summer Reading Program, you still have time to sign up! Next Wednesday, July 12th, the Oklahoma Wondertorium will be the special guest. For more information, give the library a call at 580-581-3450.

