Three Stephens County cities debating change to trash schedule

Thursday, representatives from Duncan, Comanche and Marlow will vote on a proposal that would reduce their trash pick-up days from twice to once per week.
COMANCHE, OK (KSWO)- City of Comanche officials are urging residents to stay on alert for wild dogs near the area.
The Center for Creative Living announced at the beginning of the month they have dropped their monthly 20 dollar fee. It's all in an effort to help seniors who use the facility stay active and healthy.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 45-year-old man has died after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in Sallisaw.
The family of a volunteer firefighter are without a home, following a late night fire and officials say lightning may be to blame.
