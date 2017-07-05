Three Stephens County cities debating change to trash schedule

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Thursday, representatives from Duncan, Comanche and Marlow will vote on a proposal that would reduce their trash pick-up days from twice to once per week.

The three towns have a contract with a business called Waste Connections, who haul their trash each week. A representative for the company said they don't like their drivers having to get in and out of hot trucks to collect trash. They also said it will help keep neighborhood roads in good shape as their trucks will drive down them one less day each week. It would also allow them to begin using new automated trash trucks with claws on the back to pick up dumpsters rather than relying on manpower.

Waste Connections operates in 103 cities and towns across Oklahoma and says Duncan, Comanche and Marlow are the only ones that have trash picked up twice per week.

"Everyone else is once a week in waste connections and were not,” said Marlow City Administrator Jason McPherson. “You're talking Chickasha, Blanchard, the part of Oklahoma City they operate in, small towns like Fort Cobb all the way up to metro areas and it works. It's proven."

McPherson said right now, half of Marlow has their trash picked up on Mondays and Thursdays, while the other half has their trash picked up on Tuesdays and Fridays

"They will work Marlow from about 7:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Thursdays and Fridays, they'll have the whole pickup done by noon. The numbers show that there is just not enough trash."

To fix that, a representative from Duncan, Comanche and Marlow will meet with representatives from Waste Connections Thursday afternoon. They will discuss and ultimately vote on whether they should continue to receive trash pick-up two days each week or only receive it once per week. All three towns formed an agreement together with Waste Connections, meaning each town will get one vote on the matter. Majority rules in the vote, so even if only two of the three towns vote to go to one pick-up day, the change will apply to all three.

"If you're asking me right now, I think Marlow votes to go to once a week. If I get more information between now and then that could change, but that doesn't mean everyone is going to be happy,” McPherson said.

McPherson said he does not know how Duncan and Comanche plan to vote. But, he said if Marlow cuts back, they would be paying Waste Connections for one less pickup per week, meaning residents of Marlow would ultimately be paying less each month.

"Even if it's just two and a half dollars, that's nearly thirty dollars a year off your bill. That's a big deal,” McPherson said.

The meeting is open to the public. It will be Thursday at 3:30 at Duncan City Hall. If it passes, the changes would take about 6 months to go into effect.

