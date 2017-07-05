6th annual Tomato Festival this weekend

COMANCHE CO., OK (KSWO) - The 6th annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival is this weekend at the Comanche County Fairgrounds hosted by the Southwest Oklahoma Growers Association is hosting this event.

Nealis Bradshaw is the Vice President of the Farmers Market and said this is one of their biggest festivals.

"Everyone likes a good, homegrown, fresh tomato,” Bradshaw said. "You sell all the tomatoes that you can bring down there. I mean, everybody wants tomatoes."

Bradshaw doesn't enter his tomatoes at the festival but goes to meet fellow growers who come to the festival.

There are three categories for judging the tomatoes: the ugliest, prettiest, and best tasting.

"Wanting to see who's got the best-tasting tomato, or the ugliest tomato,” Bradshaw said. “It's just a fun time."

He said it doesn't matter if you have one tomato plant or 50 you're welcome to participate in the category that your tomato fits in.

He said last year's winner in the "best tasting" category grew his in his backyard with just a few other plants.

"What we're doing is we're asking everyone in the community, even if you don't sell at the farmers market to bring your tomatoes to the festival to be judged because there are money prizes for them," Bradshaw said.

The prizes range from 30 to 50 dollars.

Besides tomatoes, the festival will also feature area crafters, artisans, vendors, face painting, and food trucks and a homemade salsa contest.

The festival starts at eight Saturday morning and goes until noon.

You'll need to have your tomatoes and salsa turned in by 9 in the morning on the day of the festival.

