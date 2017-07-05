Dozens of animals picked up over weekend - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Dozens of animals picked up over weekend

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Animal Welfare picked up dozens of potential pets over the holiday weekend.

Officials with the shelter said they found 25 dogs and 10 cats since Saturday, July 1.

They say that the holiday fireworks increased the chance of pets running in fear, so they urged pet owners to check the shelter for missing animals.

Anyone searching for their pet can stop by Lawton Animal Welfare, or check the Lawton Animal Welfare Lost and Found Pets Facebook page.

