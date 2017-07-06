LPD searching for escaped inmate

The Lawton Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from the city jail.

Officials say Jeremy Marshall escaped custody on Wednesday and police are still searching for him.

He walked away while taking out the trash after cleaning up around the police station. Marshall was in jail for traffic offenses including a warrant for driving without a license, according to officials.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Marshall, contact the Lawton Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.