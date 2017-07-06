LPD searching for escaped inmate

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
The Chickasha Police Department is looking for a woman and her 3 kids which went missing on July 2nd.
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.
Lawton police continue to investigate a crash involving a private trash truck and a pedestrian. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest 52nd and G Avenue. The name of the victim is Andrea Robertson, 28. She is deceased. No arrests have been made in the case.; the investigation is still on-going. LPD says more information will be released when it's made available.
