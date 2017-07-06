LPD continues to investigate pedestrian accident involving a private trash truck

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police continue to investigate a crash involving a private trash truck and a pedestrian. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest 52nd and G Avenue.

The name of the victim is Andrea Robertson, 28. She is deceased.

No arrests have been made in the case.; the investigation is still on-going. LPD says more information will be released when it's made available.

