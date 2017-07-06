Chickasha police continue search for missing woman, 3 kids

The Chickasha Police Department is looking for a woman and her 3 kids which went missing on July 2nd.

According to the CPD Facebook page, Destiny Corsaut and her three kids -- aged 2, 3 and 5 -- went missing on July 2nd. The kids' custodial parent went to pick the kids up and found Destiny’s apartment door open and the apartment ransacked.

Police believe she could be with her boyfriend James Hitchcock, who is from Lawton. Hitchcock is not listed as a suspect or a person of interest at this time.

Hitchcock contacted 7News and claims that he has no knowledge of Corsaut's whereabouts. He is planning to go to the department in an attempt to speak to officers.

No photos have been released at this time.

Contact the Chickasha Police Department, if you have information on the whereabouts of Destiny.

