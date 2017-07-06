Chickasha woman, 3 kids missing, possibly with boyfriend from Lawton

The Chickasha Police Department is looking for a woman and her 3 kids which went missing on July 2nd.

According to the CPD Facebook page, Destiny Corsaut and her three kids -- aged 2, 3 and 5 -- went missing on July 2nd. The kids custodial parent went to pick the kids up and found Destiny’s apartment door open and the apartment ransacked.

Police believe she could be with her boyfriend James Hitchcock, who is from Lawton.

No photos have been released at this time.

Contact the Chickasha Police Department if you have information on the whereabouts of Destiny or James.

