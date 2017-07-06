Bison to be featured on Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma license p - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bison to be featured on Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma license plates

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma) (Source Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma)

OK (KSWO)- Bison will soon be seen on some specialty Oklahoma license plates.

The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma announced the new plates have gone into production.

They began accepting pre-orders for them back in November to benefit conservation efforts. Officials say by February, there had already been 1,200 pre-orders placed.

