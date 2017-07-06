Wednesdays are now “Bison Hump Day”

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.
A fugitive warrant out of Wichita County, Texas led to the arrest of two people in Lawton on July 5th. Lawton Police Department had knowledge of a residence on the 1900 block of SW Douglas believed to be involved in a methamphetamine drug ring. Officers made contact with Carla Huffman, who was placed under arrest for a fugitive warrant related to an original charge of larceny out of Wichita Falls.
A fugitive warrant out of Wichita County, Texas led to the arrest of two people in Lawton on July 5th. Lawton Police Department had knowledge of a residence on the 1900 block of SW Douglas believed to be involved in a methamphetamine drug ring. Officers made contact with Carla Huffman, who was placed under arrest for a fugitive warrant related to an original charge of larceny out of Wichita Falls.
The Chickasha Police Department is looking for a woman and her 3 kids which went missing on July 2nd.
The Chickasha Police Department is looking for a woman and her 3 kids which went missing on July 2nd.