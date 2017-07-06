OK (KSWO)- Wednesdays are now "Bison Hump Day," according to the National Bison Association and Canadian Bison Association.

The announcement from the organizations came during the International Bison Conference, in which they said to grow more bison, people need to eat more of the animal. So, they are holding a public awareness campaign calling for people to eat bison every Wednesday.

Officials with the organizations say this would prompt chefs and consumers to get more of a variety of bison cuts, and growers would then restore herds across North America.

