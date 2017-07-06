OK senator’s lawyer speaks out against client’s lewd acts against an Uber driver accusation

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from an Oklahoma senator's attorney after his client was named as a suspect in a case of lewd acts against an Uber driver.



Republican State Senator Bryce Marlatt's attorney says his client visited Oklahoma City last week to be with his sick grandfather who has since died. That's when the Uber driver says the senator grabbed her. She reported it to police two days later and named the senator.

“He was in the back seat. And, he kept reaching around, grabbing her, kissing on her, things along those lines. And, she wanted to report it. She had the name of the suspect, information regarding him,” said Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

"The senator was shocked and surprised at the allegations. He was, he really wants to get to the bottom of this. He's asked us to reach out to Uber, which we have,” said Attorney Robert Don Gifford.

Oklahoma City Police say detectives are now looking into the case.

Marlatt's attorney says his client has not been contacted by authorities regarding the case. Marlatt previously had a run-in with the law when he was sentenced to probation after a Woodward County deputy found him asleep at the wheel of a parked car. That charge was later dismissed and taken off his record.

