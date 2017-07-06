OK labor commissioner speaks out against workplace safety grade

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma's labor commissioner says the workplace safety grade that a national advocacy group gave the state - an "F" - is inaccurate and unfair.

The National Safety Council gave out a failing grade because it says the state doesn't fully meet several safety recommendations, citing a lack of specific rules for workplace violence, an enhanced 911 system to help dispatchers better locate calls, or a workplace ban on smoking.

However, Labor Commissioner Melissa McLawhorn Houston says the state is nearing implementation of an enhanced 911 system, and that smoking is already banned in indoor workplaces and all government buildings.

