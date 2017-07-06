McClain County Sheriff’s deputy fired following reckless driving arrest

MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A McClain County Sheriff's deputy is out of a job this morning after he was arrested for driving 128-miles-per-hour.



A Grady County deputy clocked him and another driver racing in a 65-mile-per-hour zone near Chickasha. After the stop, records show two partially full bottles of vodka were found in his car along with eight cans of beer, including an empty one. The deputy's gun, badge, and work shirt were also in the car.

He has not been charged but was arrested for reckless driving. The McClain County Sheriff says the deputy no longer works for his department.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.