New details of Purcell teen struck by truck, police search for vehicle

PURCELL, OK (KSWO)- A 13-year-old from Purcell who was hit by a truck earlier this week is dead after being taken off of life support.

This comes as police have released video of the truck that hit him. Authorities say a video shows the child stepped onto the road behind the truck but was hit by a trailer that it was carrying.

They said it's possible the driver did not even know the child was hit. A neighbor of the teen says he was like family.

"I love him very much and he will always be my little brother,” said Kasey Winn.

Police say they hope someone recognizes the truck and trailer in the hit and run. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the victim's family.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.