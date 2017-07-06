Locate summer meal sites, food pantries using the National Hunger Hotline

(KSWO)- The USDA National Hunger Hotline – which can be reached at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (for Spanish) – helps callers locate summer meals sites for kids, food pantries or soup kitchens for families, and other government and private meals programs near them.

“If you’re hungry or at risk of hunger, it can be a daunting task to obtain food and benefits. The hunger hotline can immediately help connect families with food providers in their area. We are starting a national awareness campaign and want to make sure that people who need help can get it quickly and easily. We also want to make sure that all Americans can give back, by volunteering in ways that move beyond soup kitchen work to attack hunger at its root causes,” Hunger Free America’s CEO Joel Berg said.

In Oklahoma, only 5.5 percent of kids who receive free and reduced school meals, receive summer meals. Summer meals are available to all kids 18 and under, and no identification is required.

Visit www.hungervolunteer.org to volunteer.

