EPA grant will support pesticide safety in Oklahoma

DALLAS, TX (KSWO)– The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has been awarded $174,814 to the to support a wide range of pesticide programs, including enforcement and outreach efforts by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The safe use of pesticides is a vital tool for the agricultural community,” said Acting Regional Administrator Sam Coleman. “This grant will help Oklahoma continue its effective pesticide programs.”

“These grants are critical to support our ongoing efforts to provide public safety in our Oklahoma pesticide program,” Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Jim Reese said.

Oklahoma will continue to operate a pesticide regulatory and enforcement program focusing on applicator certification, worker protection standards, pesticides in water, and endangered species programs.

Information provided by the EPA.