Wichita Falls fugitive arrested in Lawton, drugs uncovered in residence

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A fugitive warrant out of Wichita County, Texas led to the arrest of two people in Lawton on July 5th.

Lawton Police Department had knowledge of a residence on the 1900 block of SW Douglas believed to be involved in a methamphetamine drug ring. Officers made contact with Carla Huffman, who was placed under arrest for a fugitive warrant related to an original charge of larceny out of Wichita Falls.

Two other occupants of the residence were detained while a search of the residence was conducted. Detectives located a stolen H&K .45 cal pistol, 8 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, baggies, a marijuana grinder, morphine, a bullet proof vest, and almost $7,000. There were also multiple fake identification cards, and debit cards belonging to Carla Huffman.

James Baker and Huffman were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drug, and possession of marijuana.

In addition, Huffman was charged with identity theft and possession of a fake I.D.

