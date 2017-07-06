Lawton Tomato Festival boasts “something for everyone”

The Lawton Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from the city jail.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
The father of a 22-year-old woman found shot to death inside her home in Norman has been booked on a first-degree murder complaint.
An Oklahoma prosecutor says a man was justified in fatally shooting another man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter.
