Lawton Tomato Festival boasts “something for everyone”

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local farmers, listen up! If you have some home-grown tomatoes, you're asked to enter them in this weekend's tomato festival for a chance to win prizes!

Saturday, the Southwest Oklahoma Growers Association will celebrate the 6th Annual Lawton Farmer's Market Tomato Festival! The event will feature crafters, artisans, vendors, food trucks, a music performance by the Cowboy Opry, and a children's fun run.

But the most anticipated part of the festival is the tomato contest and salsa showdown. Tomatoes will be judged on three categories-- the prettiest, ugliest, and best tasting.

"And what we're doing is we're asking everyone in the community, even if you don't sell at the farmers market to bring your tomatoes to the festival to be judged because there are money prizes for them,” said Nealis Bradshaw, the vice president of the Farmers Market.

Those prizes range from $20 to $50. The Tomato Festival is set for Saturday, July 8th at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Everything kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will run through noon. If you'd like to enter the contests, head to the Prairie Building by 9:00 a.m. with your entries.

For more information, visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook Page.

