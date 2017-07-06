OK AG Mike Hunter requests ECU refer matters of the chapel to his office

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
The highly anticipated Splash Pad at Elmer Thomas Park will open this Saturday. The 6,000 square foot pad features about two dozen sets of sprayers and toys.
The Lawton Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from the city jail.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
The father of a 22-year-old woman found shot to death inside her home in Norman has been booked on a first-degree murder complaint.
