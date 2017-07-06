OK AG Mike Hunter requests ECU refer matters of the chapel to his office

ADA, OK (KSWO)- Last week, we told you about a controversy sweeping East Central University's campus about religion. Now, Oklahoma's Attorney General is stepping in.

Mike Hunter has formally requested that the university's governing board refer matters of the Chapel to his office. The move comes after the university's president announced Bibles and a cross at the chapel would be removed in response to a letter from "Americans United for Separation of Church and State."

Hunter said he fears the university's actions could lead to similar letters being set to other universities.

