Senator Inhofe speaks out about North Korean threat at Altus Municipal Airport

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Senator Jim Inhofe made a special visit to the Altus Municipal Airport this morning. He met with Colonel Eric A Carney, the new commander. While there he also announced they would be replacing the KC-135 tanker with the KC-46 which he says should ensure the viability of the Altus Air Force Base for at least the next 50 years. While today was a good day for Altus, the senator says this is a concerning time for the United States.

“The greatest threat to this country is either North Korea or Iran… North Korea I think is the greatest threat I think because the leader is mentally deranged. Every uniform that comes to testify before our committee says that he’s totally unpredictable and so he is in total violation of all the rules of the missile test. He is getting closer and closer to having one that will reach all the way over here.”

He says the best thing to do to protect the U.S is to build more ground-based interceptors.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.