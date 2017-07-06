Senator Inhofe speaks out about North Korean threat at Altus Mun - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Senator Inhofe speaks out about North Korean threat at Altus Municipal Airport

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Senator Jim Inhofe made a special visit to the Altus Municipal Airport this morning. He met with Colonel Eric A Carney, the new commander. While there he also announced that they would be replacing the KC45 aerial refueling tanker which should ensure the Altus Municipal Airport for the next 57 years. While today was a good day for Altus, the senator says this is a scary time for the United States.

“The greatest threat to this country is either North Korea or Iran… North Korea I think is the greatest threat I think because the leader is mentally deranged. Every uniform that comes to testify before our committee says that he’s totally unpredictable and so he is in total violation of all the rules of the missile test. He is getting closer and closer to having one that will reach all the way over here.”

He says the best thing to do to protect the U.S is to build more ground-based interceptors.

