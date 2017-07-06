Oklahoma prosecutor says man justified in fatal shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma prosecutor says man justified in fatal shooting

Leland Foster Leland Foster

ADA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma prosecutor says a man was justified in fatally shooting another man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter.

Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul Smith said in a statement Thursday that David Cash Freeman was justified when he used deadly force against 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau.

Foster was shot to death on June 2 at his ex-girlfriend's home in southeastern Oklahoma. The woman said Foster forced his way into her home, slammed her to the ground and tried to kill her and her two infant twins.

Freeman, a neighbor, shot Foster three times after seeing him holding the infants under water in a bathtub while threatening the children's mother with a knife.

Smith says the shooting "was certainly necessary under these gripping circumstances."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly