Father arrested in daughter's shooting death in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - The father of a 22-year-old woman found shot to death inside her home in Norman has been booked on a first-degree murder complaint.

Cleveland County Detention Center records show that 43-year-old Ronald Lee McMullen was booked on Wednesday in connection with the death of his daughter, 22-year-old Kailee Jo McMullen. Online jail records indicate that no bond has been set.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the woman's home on June 29. Inside, officers found the body of Kailee McMullen, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A preliminary investigation led detectives to believe that her death was suspicious.

Investigators haven't revealed evidence that links her death to her father's arrest, but authorities say they don't anticipate making any more arrests. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.