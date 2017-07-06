Elmer Thomas Splash Pad Grand Opening on Saturday

The highly anticipated Splash Pad at Elmer Thomas Park will open this Saturday.

The 6,000 square foot pad features about two dozen sets of sprayers and toys.It has junior, intermediate, and large areas for the kids. It also has six shaded areas with picnic tables, and canopies for parents to enjoy. Engineers,and workers put the final touches on the pad Thursday morning.

The pad has 27 spray feature toys in different shapes and sizes.It also has canopy areas, benches, and picnic tables for parents to catch some shade.

The pad sits right next to the park where Javion Smith and Marcus Carter were playing Thursday. They boys said they are excited about the grand opening on Saturday.

"Getting wet because it is very hot," said Smith.

"I'm going to get wet," said Carter.



"We are really excited for the Splash Pad to open, aren't we...so we can come play up here," said Johnson.

Zach Johnson said the Splash Pad is much needed on hot, humid days, and even better he said it gives families something to do.

"Absolutely! It will be great for the city and it will get people out and get them to see some of the things they may not see normally, said Johnson.

Councilmen Keith Jackson said the project cost about 400,000 dollars and that money comes from a voter approved sales tax in the 2015 Capital Improvements Program.



"Oh this has been a long time coming its been idea for a number of years.We felt like it was something that the kids and the families needed, the quality of life issue for the city of Lawton and we are here," said Jackson.

Councilmen Jay Burk said the bronze statue, trees, flowers and shrubs were donated by the McMahon Foundation and other organizations across the community. He said they add the perfect touch to a project that's been 7 years in the making.



"These are things that we believe that gives us more than just the Splash Pad and that's why we did more than just a splash Pad here. We did the seating and all the different stuff so not just the kids can enjoy it,but families can enjoy it and they can come here," said Burk.

The grand opening will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. and It's free to everyone.

