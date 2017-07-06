Elmer Thomas Splash Pad Grand Opening on Saturday

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Officials on the scene told our crews the Iowa Park Police Department received a phone call about a vehicle that had been parked at the lake for two days.
Officials on the scene told our crews the Iowa Park Police Department received a phone call about a vehicle that had been parked at the lake for two days.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
Construction has begun at 52nd Street and Gore near Eisenhower High School. The City of Lawton is widening the road to three lanes. Right now, crews are working to put in some underground lines. One City Engineer says the project will take about a year to complete. The funding is from a Capital Improvements Program fund that was approved by voters in 2012.
Construction has begun at 52nd Street and Gore near Eisenhower High School. The City of Lawton is widening the road to three lanes. Right now, crews are working to put in some underground lines. One City Engineer says the project will take about a year to complete. The funding is from a Capital Improvements Program fund that was approved by voters in 2012.