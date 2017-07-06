Litter crew helps keep Comanche County clean

Comanche, OK (KSWO)-If you do a lot of traveling especially along Highway 7 and Interstate 44 in Comanche County you may want to keep an extra eye out for workers picking trash.



That's because those workers are part of Think Ability First, a private, not-for-profit agency that trains and finds jobs for people with disabilities.

And, they've been doing this for about 10 years.



“I feel like it's important to me and to the community,” said Kenneth Nutt



Nutt has been part of the Think Ability First Comanche County litter crew for three years.



He said before he and his team strap on their vests and put on their hats for the day, they communicate with the Department of Transportation to learn where they are needed.

Which is usually along Highway 7 or Interstate 44 where they find the most trash.



"People throwing stuff out,” said Nutt. “It's a problem."



However, Think Ability First Supervisor Jeremy Graham said picking up trash is not only good for the environment but also for his team.



"Helps give them jobs with meaningful employment and they are working and helping the environment both,” said Graham.



After collecting the litter they leave the bags on the side of the highway or the Department of Transportation to pick up.



Nutt said that's the best part of his job knowing that they made they made the highways a little bit nicer for drivers.



However, he sends a message to those that continue to litter.



"Please don't throw trash out,” said Nutt.

