Construction begins at 52nd St and Gore Blvd in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Construction has begun at 52nd Street and Gore near Eisenhower High School.

The City of Lawton is widening the road to three lanes. Right now, crews are working to put in some underground lines. One City Engineer says the project will take about a year to complete. The funding is from a Capital Improvements Program fund that was approved by voters in 2012.

"We have not taken bids on it yet. We anticipate it will be in the $4.5 to $5 million range… We will take bids on it and submit it to the city council to award to the lowest bidder,” City Engineer George Hennessee says they will eventually have to dig up part of the road and that will lead to delays for drivers.

