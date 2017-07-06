Two injured in three-car collision

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Two drivers were injured in a three-car crash in Lawton.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. along 18th and Gore.

Police say a black Nissan turned west onto Gore, pulling out in front of a silver Toyota.

The Toyota over corrected to avoid a collision, but swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a green Hyundai Sonata. That Sonata then slammed into a white Chrysler 300 in the same lane.

The drivers of the Chrysler and the Sonata were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

