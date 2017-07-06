Two injured in three-car collision

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) honored four Comanche Korean War era veterans on Thursday. It's part of the CIVA's mission to honor veterans who are still living, beginning with World War Two veterans, which they honored in 2016 and now in 2017, they are honoring Korean War Veterans.
