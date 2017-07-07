Oklahoma governor seeks disaster aid after May severe storms - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma governor seeks disaster aid after May severe storms

Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma) Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin is seeking federal disaster aid for 16 Oklahoma counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes in May.

Storms that swept across the state May 16-20 caused extensive flooding, power outages and dangerous travel conditions in the counties. Thirty-eight tornadoes were reported, including three EF2 tornadoes near Elk City, Hanna and Muskogee. One death and multiple injuries were attributed to the storm.

Damage assessments indicate the storm resulted in more than $6.5 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs. Fallin said Thursday she is seeking federal funds to help cities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, storm debris removal and emergency response costs.

The 16 counties are: Alfalfa, Beckham, Cherokee, Coal, Cotton, Delaware, Johnston, LeFlore, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Roger Mills and Washita.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

