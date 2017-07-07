Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad’s grand opening is July 8th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad’s grand opening is July 8th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad grand opening will be July 8 at 10:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, there will be remarks made by Mayor Fred Fitch, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna.

The 3,500-square foot facility features 13 above ground water features, 15 ground spray nozzles, six canopy shaded areas and 14 picnic tables. The splash sector is divided into three zones: toddler, family and action.

 “This project has been in the making for some time and it will be great to have a place like this to bring my children and grandchildren to play and enjoy many memories,” said project engineer Billy Tramel. “A special Thanks to Ms. April Wawryk, the students of the third-grade class of 2015-16 at St Mary’s Catholic School, for their help in the design as part of a STEM Project.”

The splash pad will be available for use following the ribbon cutting ceremony of the grand opening. Normal hours of operation will be noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

  Trump meets Putin: Talk of positive results, not of election

  German host tells G-20 leaders they must reach compromises

  Cosby's retrial on sex assault charges is set for November

