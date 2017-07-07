Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad’s grand opening is July 8th

After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
The Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad grand opening will be July 8 at 10:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. In addition to the ribbon cutting, there will be remarks made by Mayor Fred Fitch, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna.
