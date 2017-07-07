OK Senator relieved of leadership duties during Uber assault inv - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK Senator relieved of leadership duties during Uber assault investigation

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)-A Republican senator accused of grabbing an Uber driver and trying to kiss her on the neck while she drove him to a hotel is being relieved of his leadership duties while the allegations are being investigated.

Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz sent a letter to Senate members today saying the allegations against Sen. Bryce Marlatt are "very serious in nature and are not tolerated." Schulz said he planned to revoke Marlatt's chairmanship of the Senate Energy Committee and his vice-chair position on two other panels pending an investigation.
         
Senator Marlatt's attorney did not respond to question on the revocation of Marlatt's duties, only that his client is "shocked" by the allegations.

