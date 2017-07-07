LPD continues search for escaped city jail inmate

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton inmate is still on the run after walking away from the city jail.

Police are searching for Jeremy Marshall. They say he was serving time for traffic offenses and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Officials say Marshall was a 'trustee' at the jail. He was cleaning the bathroom when Marshall went to take the trash out. When he did, authorities say, he simply walked out the back door.

Marshall was only set to serve 2 weeks. Once he's caught, LPD says he will face new charges --so, that'll mean more time behind bars.

If you see him or know anything, you're asked to call Lawton Police.

