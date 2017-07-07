USS Fitzgerald sailor laid to rest in Broken Arrow - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

USS Fitzgerald sailor laid to rest in Broken Arrow

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Tan Huynh Tan Huynh

BROKEN ARROW, OK (KSWO)- Patriot Guard Riders say they came to the memorial of a sailor laid to rest in Oklahoma to pay their respects and honor one of their own.

Tan Huynh served as a sonar technician aboard the USS Fitzgerald. He was one of the seven sailors killed when the US Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.

"I had read about his life a little bit and I just felt like I had to be here… I served on a destroyer same as this fellow did,” said Art Knack, a Navy veteran.

"I consider them brothers and sisters, and we came out here to honor this brother… It sounds like he touched a lot of people, and it's a sad deal that he's gone but in our way, he's never gone, he will always be there,” said Alan Mulder, a Patriot Guard Rider.

He was laid to rest yesterday in Broken Arrow, with full military honors.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Germany hosts 'difficult' G-20 talks on trade, climate

    Germany hosts 'difficult' G-20 talks on trade, climate

    Friday, July 7 2017 3:05 AM EDT2017-07-07 07:05:37 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-07-07 19:07:36 GMT

    The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

    The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

  • Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse

    Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:55:24 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-07-07 18:56:13 GMT
    The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused. (Source: WAVE)The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused. (Source: WAVE)

    Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.

    Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.

  • Duncan offers ‘Disaster Preparedness Workshop’ on July 10th

    Duncan offers ‘Disaster Preparedness Workshop’ on July 10th

    Friday, July 7 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-07 18:48:29 GMT
    Source: KSWOSource: KSWO

    Main Street Duncan and Duncan Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop to discuss Disaster Preparedness July 10th. “After the fires last year that plagued Main Street, we began working with several agencies to create an overall downtown disaster plan,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, “and we would really like to see our small business owners as well as the many other agencies who have already signed up to gain useful information.

    Main Street Duncan and Duncan Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop to discuss Disaster Preparedness July 10th. “After the fires last year that plagued Main Street, we began working with several agencies to create an overall downtown disaster plan,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, “and we would really like to see our small business owners as well as the many other agencies who have already signed up to gain useful information.

    •   
Powered by Frankly