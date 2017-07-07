USS Fitzgerald sailor laid to rest in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, OK (KSWO)- Patriot Guard Riders say they came to the memorial of a sailor laid to rest in Oklahoma to pay their respects and honor one of their own.



Tan Huynh served as a sonar technician aboard the USS Fitzgerald. He was one of the seven sailors killed when the US Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.

"I had read about his life a little bit and I just felt like I had to be here… I served on a destroyer same as this fellow did,” said Art Knack, a Navy veteran.

"I consider them brothers and sisters, and we came out here to honor this brother… It sounds like he touched a lot of people, and it's a sad deal that he's gone but in our way, he's never gone, he will always be there,” said Alan Mulder, a Patriot Guard Rider.

He was laid to rest yesterday in Broken Arrow, with full military honors.

