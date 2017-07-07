USS Fitzgerald sailor laid to rest in Broken Arrow

The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
Main Street Duncan and Duncan Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop to discuss Disaster Preparedness July 10th. “After the fires last year that plagued Main Street, we began working with several agencies to create an overall downtown disaster plan,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, “and we would really like to see our small business owners as well as the many other agencies who have already signed up to gain useful information.
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.
A judge says jurors can consider a lesser charge in the trial of a former Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot his daughter's black boyfriend while off-duty.
