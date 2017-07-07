Educators from across the state gather for Ag in the Classroom's - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Educators from across the state gather for Ag in the Classroom's State Summer Conference

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom hosted more than 300 teachers from across the state to discuss agricultural education.

“The purpose of the state conference is to allow teachers to spend a full day immersed in agriculture,” said Melody Aufill, AITC coordinator, “with presenters and speakers who use Ag in the Classroom around the state.”

The state conference, “Fruits, Nuts, Veggies and MORE,” equipped teachers with agricultural lessons that align with state standards through 19 workshops led by experienced educators.

“The workshop presenters are exemplary teachers who use Ag in the Classroom on a regular basis and participate in a variety of AITC activities like our road trips, contests, and workshops,” Aufill said

Oklahoma AITC has hosted this event for the past 11 years.

“We want teachers to leave with an excitement about agriculture and know that teaching about agriculture is accessible to them, whether they are in a rural or urban setting,” Aufill said. “Ag in the Classroom has engaging resources, lessons, and contests for pre-K to 12th-grade students to learn about agriculture in a variety of methods and hands-on activities.”

AITC has an outstanding website that showcases 300 lessons and activities. It is updated on a monthly basis. For more information, visit www.agclassroom.org/ok or the Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom Facebook page.

