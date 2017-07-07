2 more Democrats to seek Oklahoma's 5th District seat - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2 more Democrats to seek Oklahoma's 5th District seat

(Source Women Lead OK) (Source Women Lead OK)
(Source Tom Guild for Congress) (Source Tom Guild for Congress)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two more Democrats are jumping into the race for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District that includes most of Oklahoma City.

Kendra Horn, the director of a nonprofit agency, and retired state worker Eddie Ray Porter both said this week that they plan to seek the seat currently held by two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Russell.

The 41-year-old Horn is the executive director of Women Lead Oklahoma, a nonprofit that seeks to engage more women in the civic process. She also served as a press secretary for former U.S. Rep. Brad Carson.

Porter, 66, is a retired state worker with the Office of Juvenile Affairs.

Another Democrat seeking the post is perennial candidate Tom Guild, a retired university professor who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

