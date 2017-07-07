Listen up, lovebirds! SWOK Bridal & Event Expo is July 9th in La - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Listen up, lovebirds! SWOK Bridal & Event Expo is July 9th in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you're a bride-to-be, a maid of honor or maybe even a bridesmaid, you'll want to make your way over to the Hilton Garden Inn this Sunday for the 3rd annual Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo. And yes, even grooms are invited.

The expo is a one-stop-shop for all your wedding needs. Last year's event brought in more than 100 people. This year, they are expecting even more.

There will be vendors with tuxedos, wedding dresses, flowers, decor, and wedding cakes. Doors will open at noon for shopping in the "Brides Market Place" and doors to the auditorium will open at 1:00 p.m.

Plan your wedding all in one place. Bring your bridal party and have a girls’ day out. There will be vendors, giveaways, and a fashion show. A local bakery will be offering samples of their baked and catered items.

Remember, the 3rd annual SWOK Bridal and Event Expo will be held July 9th at the Hilton Garden Inn from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Allure Bridal Boutique for $5 in advance, or for $10 at the door.

For more information visit, www.swokbride.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Germany hosts 'difficult' G-20 talks on trade, climate

    Germany hosts 'difficult' G-20 talks on trade, climate

    Friday, July 7 2017 3:05 AM EDT2017-07-07 07:05:37 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-07-07 19:07:36 GMT

    The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

    The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

  • Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse

    Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:55:24 GMT
    Friday, July 7 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-07-07 18:56:13 GMT
    The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused. (Source: WAVE)The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused. (Source: WAVE)

    Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.

    Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.

  • Duncan offers ‘Disaster Preparedness Workshop’ on July 10th

    Duncan offers ‘Disaster Preparedness Workshop’ on July 10th

    Friday, July 7 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-07 18:48:29 GMT
    Source: KSWOSource: KSWO

    Main Street Duncan and Duncan Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop to discuss Disaster Preparedness July 10th. “After the fires last year that plagued Main Street, we began working with several agencies to create an overall downtown disaster plan,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, “and we would really like to see our small business owners as well as the many other agencies who have already signed up to gain useful information.

    Main Street Duncan and Duncan Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop to discuss Disaster Preparedness July 10th. “After the fires last year that plagued Main Street, we began working with several agencies to create an overall downtown disaster plan,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, “and we would really like to see our small business owners as well as the many other agencies who have already signed up to gain useful information.

    •   
Powered by Frankly