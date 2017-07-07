Listen up, lovebirds! SWOK Bridal & Event Expo is July 9th in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you're a bride-to-be, a maid of honor or maybe even a bridesmaid, you'll want to make your way over to the Hilton Garden Inn this Sunday for the 3rd annual Southwest Oklahoma Bridal Expo. And yes, even grooms are invited.

The expo is a one-stop-shop for all your wedding needs. Last year's event brought in more than 100 people. This year, they are expecting even more.

There will be vendors with tuxedos, wedding dresses, flowers, decor, and wedding cakes. Doors will open at noon for shopping in the "Brides Market Place" and doors to the auditorium will open at 1:00 p.m.

Plan your wedding all in one place. Bring your bridal party and have a girls’ day out. There will be vendors, giveaways, and a fashion show. A local bakery will be offering samples of their baked and catered items.

Remember, the 3rd annual SWOK Bridal and Event Expo will be held July 9th at the Hilton Garden Inn from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Allure Bridal Boutique for $5 in advance, or for $10 at the door.

For more information visit, www.swokbride.com.

